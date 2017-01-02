The hospital in Carleton Place, Ont., continues to fight an outbreak of norovirus, six days after it shut down part of its inpatient unit to contain the spread of the highly-contagious stomach bug.

Six patients have fallen ill since the outbreak was declared on Dec. 28, said Jane Adams, spokeswoman for the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital.

"Some of the patients have now been discharged, and all of the patients have been cared for on an isolated section of the inpatient unit," Adams said in an email to CBC News.

Norovirus is characterized by nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Symptoms can last for up to three days.

The local health unit will declare the outbreak over once five days have passed without any patients exhibiting symptoms, Adams added.

The hospital has urged people to reconsider visiting patients at the hospital during the outbreak, and to stay away themselves if they're sick.

The emergency unit remains open.