A norovirus outbreak at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital — which forced the health centre to shut down part of its inpatient unit for more than a week to contain the spread of the stomach bug — is now over.

Six patients fell during the outbreak at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital, which began on Dec. 28. The hospital said in a news release that the last patient was identified on Dec. 31, and that the outbreak status ended on Jan. 5.

Norovirus is characterized by nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Symptoms can last for up to three days, and patients can be contagious for two days after symptoms disappear.