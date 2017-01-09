A Carleton Place, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed into the local hospital while clearing snow.

Police were at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital at around 2 a.m. Sunday on an unrelated matter when the collision happened, according to Lanark County OPP.

Officers discovered a skid-steer loader had collided with the wall of the emergency unit, said police.

The 35-year-old man faces one count of impaired driving, OPP said. He was released under a promise to appear in provincial court in Perth, Ont.