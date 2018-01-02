A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 near Carleton Place, Ont., OPP say.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near Ramsay Concession Road 1, between the communities of Carleton Place and Innisville.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in an Ornge air ambulance.

@Ornge onscene Hwy 7 west of Carleton Place. Slow down on your morning commute. Major black ice this morning. The salt is not working at these temperatures. #besafe #leaveextratime #viewsfromthecrew pic.twitter.com/bmajVYb094 — @TA_Milne

The highway is closed in both directions between Tatlock and Ferguson Falls roads.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. Lanark County OPP suggest that anyone intending to travel between Perth and Carleton Place use County Road 10 from Perth to Franktown, and Highway 15.

An investigation is ongoing.