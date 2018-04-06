Elementary school curling championship slides into Carleton Place

The rocks are sliding down the ice the same, but the players throwing, sweeping and yelling at the Carleton Place Curling Club this week are a little smaller.

The Ontario Elementary School Championship is taking place at the club Thursday until Sunday.

Rebecca Litle, 13, is skip of her team and said she's been curling from a very young age.

"I started when I was five-ish," she told Ottawa Morning's Hallie Cotnam.

"It kinds of runs in the family, we all started at young ages."

Litle said it was her father who got her and the rest of her family into the game.

There are 72 teams from across Ontario at the event this weekend. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Curlers range in age from eight to 13 and all are expected to play at least four games, with championship rounds set for Sunday.

Mason Kemp, 12, said he likes the challenge of the game and directing his teammates as skip.

"My parents say usually I am the loudest on the ice," he said.

He said, unlike hockey, only a handful of kids in his school curl and he really likes that.

"It's unique and not very many people try it."