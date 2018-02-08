Steve Hamilton is closing the book on a Carleton Place institution.

The Book Gallery, which opened 27 years ago, has been hit hard by declining sales.

"We just haven't had the customers that we used to have," said Hamilton, the store's general manager. "So it's time to give it up."

Hamilton has been with the store for ten years, and for the past few, he's been working seven days a week to run the store by himself. Recently, however, the store has struggled with the same challenges facing all retailers of both new and used books.

"You just Google everything pretty much nowadays," said Hamilton, speaking on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning. "How many people have a set of encyclopedias in their home anymore? Kobos and e-readers have hit us hard. We just don't sell the books that we used to. "

The store is currently selling off thousands of titles, and the building itself will be sold as well, with profits used to fund the cost of long-term care for the store's owner, Hamilton said.

This red brick house on Lake Avenue in Carleton Place is filled to the brim with thousands of used books. (Google Street View)

A retired teacher's dream

Hamilton's career with The Book Gallery began with building shelves for the store's owner, Grant Purdy, but he took over running the bookstore when Purdy's health started to decline.

"When he got sick he asked me if I would just run it for him," Hamilton said. "He was not supposed to be in a nursing home. It was not supposed to work out that way."

Purdy, a high school teacher, opened the store when he retired from teaching.

"He religiously went everywhere from yard sales to estate sales to church sales and gathered books everywhere that he could, and started organizing his shelves and setting them up by sections," Hamilton said. "He was the force behind collecting and getting all this stuff."

The store suffered a major blow two years ago when its storage facility — the second floor of an old military barracks between Carleton Place and Almonte — was destroyed by fire. About 80,000 books went up in flames.

Hamilton said both the fire and health problems hit Purdy hard, but he's come to accept the store's impending closure

"He knew one day this time would be here," Hamilton said.

At least 100,000 books to be sold or donated

Before closing, Hamilton wants to sell or find homes for the thousands and thousands of used books that line the walls, from floor to ceiling, in every room of the red brick house on Lake Avenue.

Although Hamilton said the Book Gallery has seen more customers come through the doors in the past few days than in the last year, selling or donating at least 100,000 books will be a feat.

"We're looking at donations to places that will take them, but unfortunately not as many people want them anymore," Hamilton said. "You can't donate to schools, you cannot donate to libraries anymore. They just don't want them."

'The smell, the feel, the tactile joy of having a book. It's always going to be for someone who's really a reader.' - Steve Hamilton

Hamilton said he hopes charities such as the Salvation Army will take at least some books, so they're "not going to go into a recycling bin or dumpster, which would be tragic."

The rise of technology and and e-readers has had an impact on sales of hard copies, but Hamilton believes there will always be a market for them.

"There will always be someone who wants the printed word. A real book lover cannot not have a book in their hands," he said. "The smell, the feel, the tactile joy of having a book. It's always going to be (there) for someone who's really a reader."

There just might not be as many people, or stores, with collections like the one at The Book Gallery, Hamilton said.