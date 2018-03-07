Carleton ends fee for grad students on parental leave

Carleton University has dropped a policy that required graduate students to pay a fee when taking parental leave.

The policy raised eyebrows last December when CBC's Ottawa Morning interviewed a mother who had been charged $280 to retain her spot in the program.

Clare Glassco, 38, was pursuing a master's degree in social work at Carleton University when she got pregnant and gave birth to her son, Henrik Whamond, last spring.

It's definitely worth it so that down the line nobody else has to pay. - Clare Glassco, graduate student

In addition to being charged the fee, Glassco also lost benefits such as extended health coverage, gym and library access, and her student bus pass.

"Everything was taken away, and at the same time I was paying them," Glassco said Wednesday in a followup interview with Ottawa Morning.

Carleton's faculty of graduate studies and post-doctoral affairs has since dropped the fee, but too late for Glassco.

"It would be great if I got my $280 back, and I'm still waiting for that. But it's definitely worth it so that down the line nobody else has to pay."

Call for bursaries

Glassco is pushing Carleton to create a bursary for students who take parental leave, similar to other universities in Ontario.

The University of Waterloo has a parental leave bursary for students or their partners who give birth or adopt. Students there have access to a $5,000 bursary in their first term off, plus another $3,000 for a second term.

"We are looking for Carleton to implement a bursary along those same lines," Glassco said.

In a previous interview with Ottawa Morning, Jeff Casello, associate vice-president of graduate studies at the University of Waterloo, said the school saw their retention rate rise among students starting families.

According to Paul Keen, Carleton's associate dean of graduate studies, dropping the fee was "the right thing to do." However Keen said in an email to CBC that discussions on a bursary are in their early days, and any comment now would be "premature."