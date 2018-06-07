New
Ontario Votes 2018: Goldie Ghamari elected in Carleton
Progressive Conservative candidate Goldie Ghamari has won the new riding of Carleton, CBC News is projecting.
Progressive Conservative candidate Goldie Ghamari has won the new riding of Carleton, CBC News is projecting.
With 34.2 per cent of polls counted, Ghamari, an international trade and business lawyer, has 56.1 per cent of the vote, with more than 5,000 votes more than her closest competitor, NDP candidate Courtney Potter.
- Ontario Votes 2018 | Complete coverage
The large riding is mainly rural and includes Stittsville, Goulbourn, Munster, Manotick and Greely. It was made up from a quarter of the old Carleton–Mississippi Mills riding and three-quarters of the old Nepean–Carleton riding, both of which have voted for Progressive Conservatives for two decades.
Also running in the riding were:
- Theresa Qadri, for the Liberals.
- Gordan Kubanek, a high school teacher, for the Green Party of Ontario.
- Jay Tysick, running for the Ontario Party.
- Jean-Serge Brisson, for the Ontario Libertarian Party.
- Mark Dickson, running as an independent.
- Kevin Harris, for the Cultural Action Party.
- Evan Nightingale, for the None of the Above Direct Democracy Party.
With files from Elyse Skura/CBC