Ontario Votes 2018: Goldie Ghamari elected in Carleton

Progressive Conservative candidate Goldie Ghamari has won the new riding of Carleton, CBC News is projecting.

With 34.2 per cent of polls counted, Ghamari, an international trade and business lawyer, has 56.1 per cent of the vote, with more than 5,000 votes more than her closest competitor, NDP candidate Courtney Potter.

Ontario Votes 2018 | Complete coverage

The large riding is mainly rural and includes Stittsville, Goulbourn, Munster, Manotick and Greely. It was made up from a quarter of the old Carleton–Mississippi Mills riding and three-quarters of the old Nepean–Carleton riding, both of which have voted for Progressive Conservatives for two decades.

Also running in the riding were: