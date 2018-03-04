The union representing some 800 support staff at Carleton University says its members are ready to strike if a last-ditch round of bargaining on Sunday fails to yield an agreement.

Jerrett Clark, president of CUPE 2424, said the union has asked all its members to show up at the first scheduled picket shift Monday morning if a negotiated settlement isn't reached.

"We're very far apart right now," Clark told CBC News on Friday. "We expect to be going all day [Sunday] and possibly all night trying to reach a deal."

CUPE 2424 represents more than 800 administrative, technical and library employees at Carleton University.

It's difficult to know how long a strike could last. - Jerrett Clark, president of CUPE 2424

Pension benefits have been the main sticking point between workers and their employer since negotiations began in July 2017, Clark said.

Talks ended in an impasse after negotiators last met on Feb. 12. Bargaining teams are meeting today in a final effort to avert a walkout.

"It's wildly unpredictable," Clark said. "It's difficult to know how long a strike could last, but certainly the issues on the table are extremely important to our members, and we are prepared to walk if we can't reach an agreement."

At odds over pensions

The union says Carleton University wants to scrap protections in the current collective agreement that guarantee workers' defined pension benefits, in favour of a defined contribution plan.

"Our primary concern is to protect that benefit for our members — essentially that minimum guarantee that when you retire, you know what your retirement benefit is going to be," Clark said.

Defined benefit plans offer retirees a steady cheque each month, but they're costlier to maintain as employers must guarantee there's enough money in the plan regardless of current investment returns.

Defined contribution plans, on the other hand, rely on employees investing a set amount each month, with no guarantee of how much they can expect to receive once they retire.

In a statement, Carleton University president Alastair Summerlee said the university has no intention to take away pensions, nor to move toward a defined contribution plan.

"The university is asking that specific language in the last contract be removed to ensure that all employees are paying the same contributions," he said.

'We've tried to negotiate'

About 700 workers have signed up for picket duty, Clark said, with plans to block the Bronson Avenue and Colonel By Drive entrances to the campus — if needed.

Classes will continue as scheduled in the event of a strike, according to the university.

Clark said a strike would still be disruptive, delaying or limiting services on campus.

"We've tried to negotiate," he said. "But we simply cannot accept a complete removal of any bargaining rights or protections around our pension benefits."

Carleton University teaching assistants and contract instructors went on strike last March. A deal was reached one hour after workers hit the picket line.