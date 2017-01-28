A music contest by the House of Commons to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary — and the 90th anniversary of the Peace Tower — has struck a sour note with a composer.

The idea behind "Chime In, Canada!" was to create an original composition for the Peace Tower carillon.

The winner in the open category will receive $800 and have their composition played by the Dominion carillonneur on Canada Day. The winner in the youth category (up to the age of 25) will have their composition performed by the carillonneur and earn $400.

The problem, according to Montreal-based composer Simon Bertrand, is that the prize is a fraction of what a composer would actually be paid for a commission of this stature. He even started an online petition, in protest.

"As soon as you set out a cash award, you're sending a message about the value of art," Bertrand told CBC's All In A Day. "Professional artists cannot pay rent with visibility and honour. They have to pay rent with money.

Dr. Andrea McCrady the Dominion Carillonneur holds the sheet music to Silent Night as she sits in the Peace Tower Carillon on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, December 23, 2014. McCrady will be tasked with ensuring the winning composition for the carillon contest is playable on July 1st, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

"Considering how prestigious the context of this competition is, and the fact that hundreds of millions of dollars will be spent for celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Canada, these two $800 and $400-dollar awards are very low. Actually, not even at the level of an amateur competition organised by a very small, non-profit organization. So I find this insulting for all professional music creators.

"The minimum wage for the Canadian league of composers, for example if you commission a piece, it's $425 per minute for one instrument of music. So a five-minute piece, at the minimum…would be $2,125. That would still be a very low award, considering the context of this competition and how prestigious it is."

Bertrand, instead, would have preferred a call for submissions instead of an open call for compositions for the carillon.

"This is the most important problem. They should have made a call for composers and select a composer based on his credentials and skills. But instead, they asked the composer to write the piece in advance."

A carillon contest for amateurs

Johanna Mizgala, curator of the House of Commons Heritage Collection, spoke on behalf of the office of the Speaker, charged with overseeing the contest.

"First and foremost, we're Parliament, we're not the government. Anything that we do is not part of the funding from the Government of Canada and from (the Department of) Canadian Heritage for the 150th celebrations. Second, with this contest, it's not restricted to professional accredited composers. It's open to all Canadians. That's why we have an open category and a youth category," she told CBC.

The job of composing for the carillon, would ordinarily be done in house, said Mizgala. "If we were going to commission a composition we would have asked Dr. McCrady to do that. That is part of her role as the Dominion Carillonneur."

But with this contest "We wanted to engage with all Canadians and make it completely open," she said. "We weren't gearing this competition to professionals. It was really to be about something that's open to all Canadians and an opportunity to engage with the carillon."

Well, as open as a contest to compose for a carillon could be, she told All in a Day.

"We were not sure how many we would get at first because I mean you have to compose something for an instrument of 53 bells with four-and-a-half octaves ... We also had to discount any of the ones that are actually not playable on a carillon. So we ended up with about two dozen entries all together, including both categories."

Despite the fact the contest is closed to more submissions, Bertrand still hopes House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan will intervene.

"The speaker of the Parliament showed good will by accepting, at my request, to change the rules for the royalties. And then, by doing that, he admitted there was a problem with this competition. So today, I'm asking him to continue in that direction and raise those two prizes. It's the right thing to do. And it's the right message to send to all music creators and artists in all this country. It's a matter of respect for our profession. We are professionals. I'll be the first one to congratulate him publicly if he does."

The winner, according to Mizgala will be announced in March. Then carillonneur Andrea McCrady will work on adapting the piece making sure it's playable on the House of Commons carillon on Canada Day.