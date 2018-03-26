Dozens of DIY daredevils competed in Camp Fortune's annual cardboard sled derby Sunday, with plenty of creativity — and more than a few crashes — on display.

Sled builders were limited to tape, string, garbage bags, glue and cardboard. Costumes were encouraged.

Prizes were awarded for best crash and most aerodynamic sled. The most "edible" sled went to two siblings who raced down the hill in a giant taco.

Brendan Moriarty, a Grade 4 teacher at Our Lady of Peace School in Bells Corners, used the event as a math project for his class.

"A lot of times in schools and in class, students complain that lessons are boring," he said. "I figured the idea of sending your teacher flying down a hill on a piece of cardboard would be exciting for them."

He and his class of 19 students set about designing a sled, making prototypes and testing various designs, finally settling on a simple cardboard construction with two rails on the bottom.

Camp Fortune manager Erin Boucher said she's pleased the event made it into an Ottawa classroom.

"It was sort of like a dream come true having it be part of the math class," she said.

Brothers Tyler and Russell Wilson slid down the hill in a sled shaped like a flying saucer. Their helmets featured long alien antennas, thanks to the crafting skills of their mom.

Russell Wilson races down the hill in a cardboard flying saucer. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

The family decided to make a day of it after seeing the event on Facebook, Jenny Wilson said.

"We figured we'd give it a go and see if we could figure something out that would be fun for the kids to try," she said. "It's a nice way to end the winter."

Interest in the event has only increased as the years go by, Boucher said, with about 65 teams registering for the event this year.

"I think this event has really caught on and become one of the marquee spring skiing events," she said. "It's a lot of fun to see families get together, build sleds, come out and have a good time."

As for Moriarty, he and his class are planning on coming back next year with a new and improved design.

"Yes, without a question."