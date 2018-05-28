Skip to Main Content
Kingston man seriously injured in car surfing incident

Police say they're trying to find witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a car surfing incident.

23-year-old fell off the roof of a moving car, is in intensive care

The Canadian Press ·
A man was taken to hospital for serious injuries after a car surfing incident on May 28, 2018, Kingston police say. (Paul Jay/CBC)

Kingston police say they're trying to find witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a car surfing incident on Monday.

They say the 23-year-old fell off the roof of a moving car on a Kingston, Ont., street early Monday morning.

Investigators say he'd been on the roof while a second man was holding on behind while skateboarding.

They say the man is in intensive care in a Kingston hospital.

The vehicle involved is described as a green 1990s 4-door Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

