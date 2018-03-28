Skip to Main Content
Car smashes into Walkley Road drug store

Car smashes into Walkley Road drug store

Driver sustained minor injuries, but no one inside Shoppers Drug Mart hurt

CBC News ·
The car smashed through the store's front window, scattering items across the store. (@ConstableSingh/Twitter)

A car smashed through the front window of a Shoppers Drug Mart at Walkley Road and Bank Street around noon on Wednesday, coming to rest well inside the store.

The red Toyota sedan shattered two window panes near the store's entrance and knocked items off shelves. 

The driver — a man in his mid-80s — sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

No one else was injured and the store has reopened. 

