Car smashes into Walkley Road drug store
A car smashed through the front window of a Shoppers Drug Mart at Walkley Road and Bank Street around noon on Wednesday, coming to rest well inside the store.
Driver sustained minor injuries, but no one inside Shoppers Drug Mart hurt
The red Toyota sedan shattered two window panes near the store's entrance and knocked items off shelves.
The driver — a man in his mid-80s — sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
No one else was injured and the store has reopened.
Accident at Shoppers . Walkley rd / Bank st. Driver sustained minor injuries and transported to hospital. Shopper will be closed until further notice. <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> <a href="https://t.co/eNC5XjYXhp">pic.twitter.com/eNC5XjYXhp</a>—@ConstableSingh