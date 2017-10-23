A driver and passenger safely got out of their car before it became engulfed in flames in west Ottawa Monday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal said the driver and passenger noticed smoke coming from their dashboard as they drove on March Road north of Bearhill Road just before 10 a.m.

The driver pulled over and both got out uninjured.

Fire crews had the fire out around 20 minutes after the 911 call.

Ottawa police were on hand to direct traffic and help tow the heavily damaged car away, Cardinal said.