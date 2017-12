Spending Christmas by a roaring fire sounds pretty nice, except if that roaring fire is engulfing your car.

On the evening of Dec. 25, a Mini Cooper parked on McLeod Street at Bank Street went up in flames.

Ottawa Fire Services said they received a call about the fire at 6:50 p.m.

A fire crew responded and extinguished the flames.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.