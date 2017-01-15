Ottawa police are investigating a video that appears to show a heated standoff between a cyclist and a car driver.

The video, first posted by Ottawa radio station CFRA, shows the car pushing up against the cyclist while the man uses his bike as a shield to hold his ground while shouting "no."

WATCH: Apparent standoff between cyclist and driver in downtown Ottawa. Thanks to the listener who sent this in. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/2dgwNRgkYf — @CFRAKristy

The video was shot by a passing vehicle on Bronson Avenue, but it's unclear when the incident actually took place.

"No, you can't do that man," says the unidentified filmer.

The 39-second-long video doesn't show what led up to the incident or what happened after.

Ottawa police deputy Chief Jill Skinner tweeted that investigators are looking for witnesses, including the person who filmed the incident.

Anyone with details is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 and then extension 7300