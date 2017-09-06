The driver of a car that veered into a ditch before becoming airborne and smashing into a traffic light standard in Carleton Place, Ont., Tuesday escaped with only minor injures — and a charge of careless driving.

Another motorist travelling north on McNeely Road around 7 p.m. captured the dramatic single-vehicle crash with a rear-facing video camera.

The video shows the dark-coloured sedan drifting across several lanes before veering off the road and into a ditch. The car was then launched into the air and sailed across the intersection of McNeely and Stonewater Bay before hitting the traffic light standard, sending debris into the roadway.

Remarkably, the driver, a 54-year-old man from Ottawa, was taken to hospital with only minor injuries. There were no other passengers in the vehicle, and no one else was hurt in the collision.

The driver was charged with careless driving, Ontario Provincial Police said.