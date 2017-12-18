An Ottawa couple is rattled but unharmed after walking away from what they say could have been a carastrophic hit and run.

On Sunday morning Courtney Gamble was driving her husband Mark to work. The couple was westbound on Highway 417 when, just past the Riverside exit, another motorist swerved into their lane and hit their car.

The force of the impact caused Gamble to lose control, and in seconds their vehicle was spinning across four lanes of highway in busy traffic.

"I thought we were done for," she recalled. "I remember looking at the wheel and trying to hold it straight, trying to get control of the vehicle, and looked up and I'm facing the person in the next lane to me, head-on."

Gamble said she doesn't know how other motorists were able to avoid hitting her car, but she was eventually able to manoeuvre her vehicle to the side of the road.

Called OPP

The vehicle that had struck them was nowhere to be seen. Shaken but safe, Mark Gamble immediately called OPP.

Although they feel lucky that no one was hurt, and the damage to their car was minimal — a dent, a lost mirror and a missing hubcap — the couple thinks the motorist who hit them should take responsibility.

"We want that driver to know we're OK," said Mark Gamble. "But they broke the law, they left the scene, that's not OK."

OPP said they're still investigating, but said traffic cameras in the area did not capture the incident.