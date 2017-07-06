Capital Pride says its request for police not to wear uniforms at the parade in August isn't about excluding people, but about making people of colour feel safe.

The organization is defending itself against claims that the decision erodes gains made between police and the LGBT community over many years, and says it was part of an effort to make the Pride parade more inclusive.

"This discussion has been divisive ... everywhere. I don't think anyone can deny that. Our board came to this conclusion after a lot of discussion — I'm talking months — and we decided that this was still the best course of action to truly make our festival inclusive of everyone. And that includes, particularly, our folks of colour, [of whom] many, again, do not feel comfortable when we are allowing police to participate with use of force uniforms," Capital Pride board chair Tammy Dopson told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Thursday.

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau said he's allowing officers to decide whether they'll wear uniforms in the parade or not, and that he plans on wearing his. (CBC)

In response to Capital Pride's request, which was made June 30, "there has been quite a bit of negative backlash," Dopson said.

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau said he's giving officers the opportunity to decide for themselves whether to participate in uniform or not. The head of the Ottawa police union, Matt Skof, called Capital Pride's request an example of "bigotry" and "disgusting behaviour."

And some members of the LGBT community disagreed as well.

"It is incredible to see how a committee who wants to celebrate the gains that we have made in the past 30 years, exclude an organization that was essential in those gains," Rémi Chapadeau said. "This is actually 25 years of building a strong relationship with police officers that is just being destroyed in the space of three or four lines."

But Dopson disagrees.

'More work needs to be done'

"We're not asking anyone to exclude themselves. We're asking everyone to include themselves, but in a way that makes everyone feel safe," Dopson said.

"We absolutely agree there's been incredible, tremendous gains made in the relationship between our police forces and the LGBTQ community. We're not denying that. What we're saying is that more work needs to be done ... so that it extends to our persons of colour in the community."

On social media Wednesday, Bordeleau said he plans on participating in the parade in uniform.

Dopson said it won't stop discussions.

"We made a request, and Chief Bordeleau has given autonomy to his individual officers to make a decision. ... We were hoping that the request would be observed, but if it doesn't, then we'll continue dialogue. It doesn't stop anything. We'll just continue making our needs known and look toward a more positive future."

The Capital Pride parade takes place in downtown Ottawa Aug. 27.

Listen to the entire interview with Dopson here.