A decision made by Ottawa's Pride group asking police officers to leave their uniforms at home for August's festival is drawing anger from police and dividing the city's LGBT community.

In their statement released Friday, Capital Pride said the decision came after months of consultations with stakeholders and members of Ottawa's LGBT community. People for and against the decision to exclude uniformed police officers were at these consultations, but ultimately the decision was made in favour of the exclusion. Officers will still be allowed to participate in Pride events, as long as they wear plain clothes.

But not everyone in Ottawa's LGBT community is pleased with that decision.

Rémi Chapadeau, a member of Ottawa's LGBT community says he and others will be starting a social media campaign in an effort to get Capital Pride to change its mind. He believes the group's current stance will destroy relations with police.

"This is actually 25 years of building a strong relationship with police officers that is just being destroyed in the space of three or four lines." -Rémi Chapadeau

"[Capital Pride] talks about inclusion, they talk about safety, they talk about discrimination. And in one paragraph, they do discriminate. Not only against the police corps, but also against members of those police organizations who are members of the LGBTQ2 community."

Chapadeau worries the statement could reverse a trend of good relations between police and the LGBT community.

"It is incredible to see how a committee who wants to celebrate the gains that we have made in the past 30 years, exclude an organization that was essential in those gains," he said. "This is actually 25 years of building a strong relationship with police officers that is just being destroyed in the space of three or four lines."

Rémi Chapadeau disagrees with Capital Pride's decision to exclude uniformed officers from Pride events. (CBC)

Many pleased with Capital Pride's decision

Dillon Black, an LGBT social worker, takes a different view on that relationship.

"The whole reason that Pride exists is because of the longstanding history of criminalization of our bodies, and of our identities, and our sexuality," said Black.

Black was one of several people who advocated for Capital Pride to take this stance, commending Friday's statement saying many people in the community simply don't feel safe around police.

"We're not asking police to not be present," Black said. "It's just asking them to not be wearing that uniform and that symbol of institutional discrimination that has been around for so long."

Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association said he is disappointed by the decision.

"This event is universal. It spans gender, it spans culture, religion," he said. "And to now exclude the uniform … They've taken themselves back — what I see — to an era of exclusion.

The whole purpose of the Pride parade was—to be inclusive."

Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association, says Capital Pride's decision to exclude officers in uniform is damaging the community. (CBC)

Skof said despite the "negative rhetoric" being directed at police, many in the community agree the uniforms should be allowed. He said he worries that Capital Pride's decision will further damage the relationship between police and the LGBT community.

"So you've excluded one uniform now, and where does it stop? Very hypocritical and disappointing at the same time," said Skof.

Capital Pride's chair and spokesperson Tammy Dopson declined CBC's request for interview, saying the organization wanted to give their community time to reflect on the decision.