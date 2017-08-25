Planning to travel in a vehicle in downtown Ottawa Sunday? Best to avoid the area altogether, but if you can't, here's a list of road closures.
This year's parade will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27, starting at 1:30 p.m.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Bank Street will be closed in both directions between Catherine Street and Gladstone Avenue.
- Gladstone Avenue will be closed in both directions between O'Connor Street and Kent Street.
- O'Connor Street will be closed in both directions between Gladstone Avenue and MacLaren Street.
From 12:30 to 4 p.m.:
- Gladstone Avenue will be closed between Lyon Street and Kent Street.
- Kent Street will be closed between Gladstone Avenue and Laurier Avenue W.
- Laurier Avenue W will be closed between Kent Street and Bank Street.
- Bank Street will be closed between Laurier Avenue W and Somerset Street W.
Parking will be limited on roads surrounding the festival from about 3 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday and will be prohibited on the parade route from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Bank Street will also be closed Sunday between Florence Street and Somerset Street from 7 a.m. until midnight for the Pride Community Fair.