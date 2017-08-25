Planning to travel in a vehicle in downtown Ottawa Sunday? Best to avoid the area altogether, but if you can't, here's a list of road closures.

This year's parade will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27, starting at 1:30 p.m.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Bank Street will be closed in both directions between Catherine Street and Gladstone Avenue.

Gladstone Avenue will be closed in both directions between O'Connor Street and Kent Street.

O'Connor Street will be closed in both directions between Gladstone Avenue and MacLaren Street.

From 12:30 to 4 p.m.:

Gladstone Avenue will be closed between Lyon Street and Kent Street.

Kent Street will be closed between Gladstone Avenue and Laurier Avenue W.

Laurier Avenue W will be closed between Kent Street and Bank Street.

Bank Street will be closed between Laurier Avenue W and Somerset Street W.

Parking will be limited on roads surrounding the festival from about 3 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday and will be prohibited on the parade route from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Bank Street will also be closed Sunday between Florence Street and Somerset Street from 7 a.m. until midnight for the Pride Community Fair.