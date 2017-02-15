A solo attempt to free a Volkswagen from a snowbank in Cantley, Que., early Wednesday morning backfired, big time.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said the scene played out after midnight in the parking lot of a business on Highway 307.

Rather than wait for a tow truck to help get his 2016 Jetta unstuck, police said, a 24-year-old man decided to improvise, using a skateboard to push down on the accelerator while he got out to push.

Unfortunately the man, who was alone, somehow became locked out of the car.

The prolonged revving caused the car to burst into flames, "all while not freeing the vehicle from its unfortunate position," according to a police statement.

The car was destroyed, police said. No charges have been laid.