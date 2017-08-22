A 30-year-old man was rescued, revived and rushed to hospital in critical condition after his canoe flipped on the Ottawa River Tuesday evening.

Members of the Ottawa Fire marine rescue team pulled the man from the water just after 6:30 p.m. before paramedics began "aggressive resuscitation," according to a news release.

The person who called 911 initially said they saw the empty canoe floating in the water, but couldn't see anyone.

Paramedics tweeted the man was rescued while in cardiac arrest. Spontaneous circulation was then restored by CPR efforts and he was reported in critical condition in an Ottawa hospital.