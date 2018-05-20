4 taken to hospital after canoe capsizes in Ottawa River

Four people had to be treated for hypothermia after their canoe capsized in the Ottawa River Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of the river near the Deschênes Rapids just before 7 p.m. after receiving a number of 911 calls, the Ottawa Fire Service said in a media release.

Three of the canoeists had already swum to shore by the time first responders arrived, but the fourth was still in the river, the fire department said.

A pair of fire rescue boats were dispatched to the scene, and the first successfully retrieved the remaining canoeist.

All four people were wearing life-jackets, the fire department said.

Ottawa paramedics treated the canoeists for hypothermia and transported them to hospital.