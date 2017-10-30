The Ottawa Redblacks offence provided more than enough fireworks for fans in Friday's thrilling 41-36 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

But for fans expecting actual explosions? Alas, it was more bust than boom.

The Royal Canadian Artillery was slated to fire a blank round from a Howitzer cannon every time the Ottawa Redblacks scored a touchdown in the game.

⚠️ 🏈 💥



Tomorrow night, the 30th Field Artillery Regiment will fire 1⃣ blank artillery round after every touchdown at @TD_Place!#RNation pic.twitter.com/WH1dt2pOzo — @REDBLACKS

The 105-millimetre C3 Howitzer, manned by the 30th Field Artillery Regiment, did fire once as the team was introduced.

But for the five touchdowns to follow? Nary a whimper.

The reason, according to a spokesman with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, was a safety issue keeping the artillery from the crowd.

The cannon needed a 100-metre buffer, and although it was possible to maintain that during the pre-game, once the action started it was difficult to keep the area sealed.

The cannon was brought in for the team's fan appreciation game. Blank shells were fired in the same manner at last year's fan game.