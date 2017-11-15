Smiths Falls, Ont., is home to the headquarters of Canopy Growth, one of Canada's biggest grower and distributors of marijuana.

But next July when pot is legalized, the Eastern Ontario town will not be getting one of the 40 LCBO regulated cannabis stores the government promised on opening.

That's something the town hopes changes.

Smiths Falls town council passed a motion on Monday to support Canopy Growth's efforts of bringing a cannabis retail store to the town.The company has been operating in the area since 2014, and have been a major employer in the town, according to Mayor Shawn Pankow.

"They've been nothing but a blessing," said Pankow, in an interview Wednesday with CBC Radio's All in a Day.

"We look at this not just as an opportunity to provide product, it's also an opportunity to boost our local economy."

"Cannabis tourism is something that will make Canada attractive for a lot of overseas tourists, and why not take advantage of that and make sure we direct more of those people to our community," he said.

The government chose to use the LCBO model for the stores as precautionary measures, to ensure consistency and safety, Pankow said. But he thinks Canopy Growth is already meeting those regulations.

The town is hoping to arrange a meeting with the provincial government later this week.