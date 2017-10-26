A candidate for Gatineau city council is being accused of inappropriate workplace behaviour by nine former colleagues at both a federal department and an Ottawa college.

Patrick Doyon is now a candidate for the Plateau sector in Gatineau's upcoming municipal election.

In 2000 and 2001, when Doyon was chief of staff to then secretary of state for amateur sport Denis Coderre, he allegedly embraced two women against their will at what's now the federal department of Canadian Heritage.

'He took me by the waist, he pulled me towards him for a kiss on the lips. I was disgusted, I was shocked, I was in a state of panic.' - ' Véronique ,' former colleague

None of the alleged victims has brought formal complaints against Doyon. CBC has agreed to conceal their identities because they said they fear personal and professional repercussions.

"Patrick grabbed me by my waist and then kissed me on the mouth," according to "Véronique," who spoke to Radio-Canada in French. "I didn't do anything. I was really surprised. I was expecting a handshake, maybe a kiss, but certainly not forcing me to kiss him on the mouth, and certainly not by someone in a position of authority."

"Josée," another former employee at Canadian Heritage, recounted a similar experience.

"He took me by the waist, he pulled me towards him for a kiss on the lips. I was disgusted, I was shocked, I was in a state of panic a bit. I didn't understand what was happening," she said.

Inappropriate comments

The majority of women who spoke to Radio-Canada said they agreed to come forward with their experiences because they believe Doyon could become a city councillor.

Sixteen years later, Josée said she is still repulsed by not only the physical contact, but also by the comments she heard.

"Patrick favoured a climate of disrespect towards women. He commented on their bodies," she said. "There were also requests that we hire women that were beautiful, that had good bodies. We were told by [Doyon] that it was important to have beautiful women in the office, that it was interesting to work when there were beautiful women.

"[The receptionist] who, according to Patrick, was the first person you see when you enter the office, must be a well put together woman, well formed, and he pointed to his chest," said Josée.

Other former colleagues of Doyon interviewed by Radio-Canada alleged that they heard him make similar derogatory and condescending comments toward women.

Informal complaints

Several employees who were uneasy with his behaviour claimed to have reported it to their supervisors.

Two managers at Canadian Heritage, the department responsible for the amateur sport secretariat, said some employees came forward with complaints against Doyon. The managers said they met with Doyon to ask him to change his behaviour, which he did.

In the months that followed, Josée et Véronique said they wanted to leave this work environment.

"I ensured that I would never be in the kitchen at the same time as him or be in the elevator at the same time. I kept my distance," said Véronique.

Another job, more allegations

After the federal Conservatives came to power in 2006, Doyon left government to work at Cité collégiale, now known as La Cité, where he held numerous posts until 2013. He was director of recruitment and communications, director of public affairs and communications, as well as a consultant.

Four women who came into contact with him over this period described Doyon as someone who denigrated them by making inappropriate comments.

One former colleague said, "I often heard him say nonsense about women, saying, 'She has … beautiful legs,' or, 'Did you see those breasts?'"

Another former colleague, 'Nathalie,' alleges similar interactions with Doyon, including one time when she claims he told her, "You owe me loyalty."

Repeated calls to the house

"It's the abuse of power," said Catherine, another woman who worked with Doyon at La Cité. "[He] tried to use his power to seduce, to manipulate, to try to make you believe in bigger work opportunities when things began to escalate, and I told him to stop."

Catherine told Radio-Canada Doyon would regularly contact her on weekends to find out about her personal affairs. "He would also suggest I go out with him, and [that] he'd choose my dress, that I was a really beautiful woman."

Two other women who worked with Doyon at La Cité said they informally told the school's human resources department about his comments.

Doyon defends himself

In an email to Radio-Canada, Doyon said he's upset by the allegations, which he denies.

"I never kissed anyone on the mouth against their will or embraced anyone by the waist," Doyon wrote in French, but added it is difficult, if not impossible, to remember what happened 15 years ago.

Doyon implied the allegations are tied to the upcoming municipal election.

"Surely, it's no coincidence your investigation comes just days ahead of the municipal election and I ask you to consider that these allegations are closely related to that," wrote Doyon.

Doyon refused an on-camera interview with Radio-Canada.

Meanwhile Doyon's former boss Denis Coderre, who's seeking his second mandate as mayor of Montreal, said he was never made aware of any allegations of inappropriate behaviour on the part of his former chief of staff.

La Cité said it takes all allegations of inappropriate contact, intimidation and harassment seriously, once formal complaints are made.

The college is refusing to release any details surrounding Patrick Doyon, citing the confidentiality of its employees, both current and former.