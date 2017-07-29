Peter Adamakos is ready to part with his collection of 800 pieces of Expo 67 memorabilia and other Canadiana treasures he's gathered over the years — every piece, except one.

"The only thing I'm going to keep is my passport," Adamakos said.

That passport contains a photo of 19-year-old Adamakos, who managed to get into Montreal's 1967 World's Fair using a press pass he receiveed as a member of a club for young filmmakers.

Peter Adamakos holds his passport from 1967, the only piece of memorabilia he is keeping from his collection. (Alan Neal/CBC)

"After that, I guess, we felt we could do anything. The country was full of promise and so was the province and the city," he said. "They thought big, they dreamed big and they achieved very large."

He said the only disappointment was when the exposition closed in October of that year.

"You should've seen that crowd that last day and, I would say 50 per cent of them had tears in their eyes," he said. "They expected two million people and 50 million showed up."

Since that day in 1967, Adamakos has had a successful animation career and he's accumulated quite the collection of pop culture and animation treasures, which he's been cataloguing and selling for the last two years.

These Expo 67 banners are for sale for $18 each on Saturday. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Nostalgia for sale

But this weekend, the focus is on Canadian nostalgia. His home has boxes of souvenirs, Expo 67 guidebooks, special edition newspapers and comic books in boxes marked "ready to go."

One of the oldest items in these boxes is a copy of The Daily Citizen from June 8, 1891 that announces the death of Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald.

Adamakos didn't reveal how that item made it into his collection.

Some of the items for sale date well before 1967. This newspaper from June 8, 1891 has the news of Sir John A. Macdonald's death on the front page. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

The memorabilia sale is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 29, at St. Timothy's Church on 2400 Alta Vista Dr. It will benefit Fire Prevention Canada, which organizes Fire Prevention Week and produces educational material about fire safety.

Adamakos is modest about his hopes for sales.

"Expo alone made $121 million profit, I don't think any of these things are going to in this economy," he said.

Special screening

Adamakos will also be showing the Academy Award-winning film "A Place to Stand" on a big screen at the venue. The film was shown at the Ontario pavilion during Expo 67.

While many people may remember the film for the catchy "Ontari-ari-ari-o" song, Adamakos calls it the best Canadian film ever made.

"It is just phenomenal. It has a feel, a spirit to it," Adamakos said.

Souvenirs of the centennial year include a commemorative dollar bill for the Centennial, a vinyl recording of the Centennial Song and a souvenir autograph book from Expo 67. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Adamakos expects this plate commemorating the centennial, depicting provincial and territorial coats of arms, will be a hot item at the exhibit. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)