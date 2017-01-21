A few lucky young figure skaters from the Ottawa area are sharing the ice with their idols at the Canadian figure skating championships this weekend, collecting flowers and stuffed animals thrown onto the ice.

In October, 59 children auditioned to be "flower retrievers" for the competition taking place at TD Place Arena, with 19 chosen based on their skating speed and ability.

For the youngsters, it's a chance to see some of Canada's biggest skating stars — such as Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue — up close.

"I'm feeling really excited because it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Kadynn Morrison, 10, from Spencerville, Ont., south of Ottawa.

One of the young retrievers picks up a flower thrown on the ice after a performance on Friday. (CBC News)

She said she's most excited to see Prescott's Alaine Chartrand, who is defending her 2016 Canadian title.

David Shteyngart, 11, from the Nepean Skating Club said he's thrilled he'll get to see Patrick Chan, one of the country's most decorated and dominant skaters.

"Because, like, he's the best," said Shteyngart. "I never really got to go that close to champions, like so close."

The final performances take place Saturday evening.