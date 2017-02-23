The Canadian Museum of Nature announced it has received its largest ever philanthropic gift — $4-million to enhance the museum's national research — from the Ross Beaty family, who reside in Vancouver.

The donation will support a national facility to curate tissue samples and genetic material, a post-doctoral fellowship on species at risk, as well as a program to digitise the museum's extensive collection of Arctic specimens.

The Beaty Centre for Species Discovery will be located at the museum's research and collections facility in Gatineau, Que.

"The Beaty family's extraordinary generosity is a tremendous endorsement of the Canadian Museum of Nature's legacy in natural history research, collections management and public outreach about the natural world," said Meg Beckel, the museum's president and CEO.

Beaty made his fortune primarily in mining, and is the founder and chairman of Pan America Silver Corporation, a renewable energy company with operations in B.C., Texas, Indiana and Iceland.

He said he hopes his investment will help promote the museum as a great Canadian biodiversity research institution.

"I'm always reminded that less than one per cent of human philanthropy goes to nature and the environment. Yet our one species is having such a heavy footprint on the other millions of species that don't have voices," said Beaty.

He and his wife, Trisha, have a son and four daughters.