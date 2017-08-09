If you hear the roaring of jet engines overhead on Thursday, don't be alarmed.

Two Canadian Forces aircraft will be flying over Thursday evening's Redblacks game at TD Place.

The CC-130 Hercules planes, part of the CFL's Canadian Forces Appreciation Night, will fly from east to west over the stadium at about 7:30 p.m.

Your cue to look up is the ending of the national anthem, according to a media release from the Redblacks.

The pair will soar over much of the Glebe and the surrounding area as they complete their pass over the game.

Early notice has been given this year to avoid people panicking like they did during the fly-by in 2015.