The Canadian Folk Music Awards have taken over Ottawa this weekend, with live performances happening across the Glebe and Old Ottawa South.

Launched in 2005, the awards are intended to celebrate the output of Canadian folk musicians like Hannah Shira Naiman and Braden Gates, both of whom sat down recently with CBC Radio's All in a Day.

Naiman is nominated for "Traditional Singer of the Year" and told All in a Day about the many joys — and challenges — of coming from a musical family.

"It was quite annoying actually! Because I'd be trying to focus on my homework, and there would be banjo music twanging in the other room incessantly!" said the North Bay, Ont., musician, laughing.

"So it took me awhile to come around and actually love the instrument myself. Which I did."

'It was a gift'

Gates, meanwhile, is up for both "New/Emerging Artist of the Year" and "Contemporary Album of the Year" for his album Much Rather be Sleeping.

Like Naiman, Gates also came from a family where music — especially the fiddle — was everywhere.

"I remember falling asleep, listening to [my father] play. And I really enjoyed it," the Edmonton-area singer recalled.

"We had a family band, and played for dances and stuff like that. There were some fights, you know, [over] practicing — like, 'I don't want to practice!' — but it was a gift."

Gates will be playing at Sunday's awards gala at the Bronson Centre, which gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Listen to his and Naiman's interview here.