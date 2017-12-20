One Canadian citizen is among the at least 12 people killed in a bus crash in eastern Mexico, Global Affairs Canada officials confirm.

The bus was carrying cruise ship passengers to a set of Mayan ruins when it flipped on a highway early Tuesday, local police said.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those affected by the bus crash in Mexico," Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Philip Hannan wrote in an emailed statement Wednesday.

"We have been informed by Mexican authorities that one Canadian citizen was killed as a result of this accident. Consular officials in Ottawa and in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, are in contact with affected Canadian citizens as well as family members and are providing consular assistance as required. Due to privacy considerations, further details cannot be disclosed at this time."

Quintana Roo state civil defence co-ordinator Adrian Martinez Ortega told CBC News that three other Canadians — a man in his 50s and his two daughters — suffered minor injuries.

Costa Maya Mahahual, the bus company involved in the incident, said it had picked up passengers who had arrived in the coastal town of Mahahual on a cruise ship.

The crash occurred about 175 kilometres south of Tulum.

Canadian citizens seeking consular assistance should contact the Consular Agency of Canada in Playa del Carmen at 52 (984) 803-2411, or call the department's 24/7 emergency watch and response centre at +1 613 996 8885 (collect calls are accepted where available). Emails can also be sent to sos@international.gc.ca.