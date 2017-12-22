Canada Post is responding to a holiday increase in mail volumes by hiring 3,000 extra employees and putting 1,000 more delivery vehicles on the roads.

The organization has seen a 20-per-cent increase in the amount of mail being delivered this holiday season compared to last year, a company official wrote in an email.

Online shopping has been largely responsible for the increase, according to a spokesperson, though they said delivery times remain on target and they are not experiencing delays.

Canada Post measures how busy the organization is by how many days it delivers a million parcels a day.

Employees are regularly delivering more than a million parcels a day this holiday season, according to a spokesperson.