With the all important Canada Day weekend now here, the weather is looking damp, misty and humid.

A few showers are expected this morning and a risk of thunderstorms continues until the evening. All is not lost to the rain, though — rain and clouds start to break up by early evening.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 24 C, with the humidex making it feel more like 32 C. The UV index will be 4 or moderate. Tonight, the temperature will drop to 15 C with winds at 40 km/h and becoming lighter into the evening.

Folks in the Belleville and Kingston zone will have dry skies for celebrations while in Ottawa, the fireworks planned for 11 p.m. will likely be under cloudy skies.

North of the city into the Pontiac, it will take longer to clear. So, while people are encouraged to remember their rain gear, they should be ready to party relatively drier by the evening portion of the Canada Day celebrations in most of the region.