Road closures and security checkpoints shouldn't stop you from enjoying the Canada Day long weekend in Ottawa this year.

But with this year's event to celebrate Canada's sesquicentennial​ expected to be bigger than usual, you might want to plan how you are going to get into town and move around once you are here, particularly since some roads close days before July 1.

The federal department of Canadian Heritage, in charge of organizing the celebrations, has put together this map of the road closures.

Full list of road closures

Here's a breakdown of each of the road closures, beginning on June 27:

From 5 am to 3 pm on June 27

Wellington Street, from Bank Street to O'Connor Street.

From 3 pm on June 27 to 4 pm on July 4

Wellington Street eastbound, from Bank Street to O'Connor Street.

From 5 am on June 28 to 4 pm on July 4

Elgin Street southbound, from Wellington Street to Queen Street.

Wellington Street turning lane, from MacKenzie Avenue to Elgin Street southbound.

From 5 am on June 30 to 12 am on July 2

Wellington Street, from Kent Street to MacKenzie Avenue.

Wellington Street/Rideau Street eastbound, from MacKenzie Avenue to Sussex Drive/Colonel By Drive.

Elgin Street southbound, from Wellington Street to Queen Street.

Elgin Street northwest direction, from Queen Street to Wellington Street.

Elgin Street eastbound direction, encroachment lane between the National War Memorial and the Colonel By Drive access ramp.

Elgin Street westbound turning lane, from Queen Street to Albert Street.

Metcalfe Street, from Wellington to Queen Street.

O'Connor Street, from Wellington to Queen Street.

Bank Street, from Wellington to Queen Street.

Queen Street westbound, from Elgin Street to Metcalfe Street.

From 6 am on July 1 to 3 am July 2

St. Patrick Street, from Sussex Drive to Alexandra Bridge.

Murray Street, from Sussex Drive to Alexandra Bridge.

Rideau Street, from Dalhousie Street to Sussex Drive.

Sussex Drive southbound, from Boteler Street to St. Patrick Street.

Sussex Drive, from Rideau Street to St. Patrick Street.

MacKenzie Avenue, from Murray Street to Wellington Street.

Colonel By Drive, from Rideau Street to Daly Street.

Wellington Street, from Portage Bridge eastbound direction only to Sussex Drive.

Eastbound on Wellington Street, from Lyon Street to Kent Street.

Elgin Street, from Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue.

Metcalfe Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street.

O'Connor Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street.

Bank Street, from Laurier Avenue to Vittoria Street.

Kent Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street.

Slater Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street.

Albert Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street.

Queen Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street.

Lady Grey Drive.

Mackenzie King Bridge, from Elgin Street to Waller Street.

George Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street.

William Street, from York Street to George Street.

York Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street.

Byward Street, from George Street to Clarence Street.

Clarence Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street.

Parent Street, from Clarence Street to Murray Street.

Supreme Court of Canada, from Wellington Street to Vittoria Street.

Vittoria Street, from Supreme Court to Bank Street.

From 6 pm on July 1 to 3 am on July 2

Albert Street, from Lyon Street to Booth Street.

Lorne Street, from Primrose Street to Albert Street.

Primrose Street, from Booth Street to Lorne Street.

Slater Street, from Lyon Street to Booth Street.

Bay Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street.

Queen Street, from Lyon Street to Bronson Avenue.

Bronson Avenue, from Laurier Avenue to Sparks Street.

Commissioner Street, from Albert Street to Wellington Street.

Colonel By Drive, from Daly Street to Main Street.

Daly Street, from Nicholas Street to Colonel By Drive.

From 10 pm on July 1 to 3 am on July 2