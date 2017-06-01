The program for Canada's sesquicentennial celebration in the National Capital Region is being unveiled this afternoon.

You can watch the news conference live on this web page starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly will make the announcement at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building on Wellington Street, across the street from Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa.

She's expected to give details of the activities and performances planned for the three-day Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill, as well as Major's Hill Park in downtown Ottawa and the Canadian Museum of History across the river in downtown Gatineau, Que.