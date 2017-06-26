Canada's big 150th birthday party is coming up this weekend, and many local services will be closed on Canada Day.

Because the statutory holiday falls on a Saturday this year, that will affect some services the following Monday, July 3, so take note.

CBC Ottawa has compiled a list of what's open and closed in Ottawa and Gatineau on Canada Day, so you can plan ahead.​

Grocery stores

All Ottawa Farm Boy locations will be closed. Kingston's Farm Boy will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open from 9 a.m to 7 p.m.

All Your Independent Grocer locations will be closed.

All Real Canadian Superstore locations will be closed.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours. All other Loblaws locations will be closed.

The Metro on Rideau Street will be open all day and night. All other Metro locations will be closed.

All IGA stores in Gatineau will be open regular hours.

Malls

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The St. Laurent Shopping Centre will be closed.

The Bayshore Shopping Centre will be closed.

Place d'Orléans will be closed.

Les Promenades Gatineau will be closed.

LCBO

​All LCBO stores will be closed.

Some agency stores will observe their normal hours of business. Agency stores are locally-owned retail establishments authorized by the LCBO to sell alcoholic beverages along with other retail products in communities that are too small to support LCBO stores.

LCBO stores will reopen Sunday, July 2, and many will operate on extended hours, opening as early as 9 a.m. and closing as late as 11 p.m.

SAQ

Standalone SAQ outlets will be open during regular business hours. Opening hours may vary slightly from store to store. Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year, which will affect some local services on Monday, July 3. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

City of Ottawa schedule changes

Client services:

City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the government service centre at 110 Laurier Ave. W., will be closed. Normal business will resume on Tuesday, July 4.

The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Cres. will also be closed. Normal business will resume on Tuesday, July 4.

The 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the city's immediate attention. Call 311 or 613-580-2400 to speak to someone. For persons living with a hearing-related disability, call TTY: 613-580-2401.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection:

Curbside green bin, recycling and garbage collection will take place on its regular day with no changes to the collection schedule.

Multi-residential garbage and recycling container collection will take place on its regularly scheduled day with no changes.

The Trail Waste Facility will be closed.

Parking:

All city parking regulations and restrictions will apply.

Transit:

OC Transpo is offering free service on Canada Day and operating a special holiday schedule with extra service during the day and after the fireworks.

The O-Train Trillium Line will run throughout the day and all evening until 1 a.m.

Only routes that normally run on Sundays will be in service, with the addition of Route 91 to Orléans after the fireworks

Call 613-560-1000, or text 560560 plus your four-digit bus stop number, for automated schedule information. For more information, holiday schedules and travel planning, phone 613-741-4390 or visit octranspo.com.

The OC Transpo sales and information centres will be closed, with the exception of the Rideau Centre office, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The telephone OC Transpo information centre (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The telephone OC Transpo customer relations office (613-842-3600) will be closed.

Para Transpo is offering free service on Canada Day. A holiday service will operate on July 1 and July 3. Regular scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Customers may book trips for Canada Day and July 3 by calling 613-244-7272.

Para Transpo operations:

Customer service (613-842-3681) will be closed.

Administration (613-244-1289) will be closed.

Taxi coupons (613-842-3670) will be closed.

Reservations line (613-244-7272) will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trip cancellation and general inquiries (613-244-4636) will be open 6 a.m.to 12:30 a.m. You don't have to celebrate Canada Day on Parliament Hill; there are other parties and events going on around Ottawa and Gatineau. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Recreation services:

Some outdoor pools, indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming and fitness classes with modified schedules. Please check ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details.

All beaches, splash pads, and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting.

Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled; however, clients should check with their facility to confirm, as some exceptions will apply.

Public skating will be offered at the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex, Jim Durrell Recreation Complex and Goulbourn Recreation Complex. Check ottawa.ca for details.

City of Ottawa summer camps will not be operating.

Ottawa Public Health:

The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed July 3.

The SITE mobile van will be operating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1 and from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 3, however the SITE office at 179 Clarence Street will be closed.

The dental clinics and Well Baby Drop-in Drop-in will be closed.

The Ottawa Public Health information line will be closed, but you can call and leave a message and inquiries will be responded to within one business day. You can also connect with Ottawa Public Health online for the latest health information on ottawapublichealth.ca.

Cultural services:

You can celebrate Canada Day at your local historic site: Pinhey's Point Historic Site. Billings Estate National Historic Site. Cumberland Heritage Village Museum. Fairfields Heritage House.​

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the OAG Annex at City Hall will be open.

City of Ottawa Archives, arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed, but clients should check ottawa.ca or their facility to confirm holiday hours, as some exceptions may apply.

Archives services:

The city's archives reference services and Gallery 112 will be closed. They will open as usual on Tuesday, July 4.

Municipal child care services:

City-operated child care centres will be closed on July 3.

Ottawa Public Library: