Arkells, Lights, Ruth B to rock Parliament Hill this Canada Day

Hamilton rock band Arkells, East Coast folk musician Rose Cousins and Edmonton singer-songwriter Ruth B are among the acts set to perform on Parliament Hill this Canada Day.

The event, marking Canada's 151st birthday, will feature two shows on July 1, one beginning at noon ET and the other at 7 p.m. ET.

Cousins, Ruth B and Arkells will perform at both shows, along with:

Timmins, Ont., singer-songwriter Lights.

Drummondville, Que., singer-songwriter Brigitte Boisjoli.

Cree and Dene electronic music singer Iskwe.

New Brunswick singer Jean-Marc Couture.

Also performing during the evening show are Ottawa electronic-pop duo Elijah Woods and Jamie Fine, Saskatchewan folk-bluegrass ensemble The Dead South, Quebec singer-songwriter Klo Pelgag and Six Nations electronic artist DJ Shub. Ontario teen singer Martina Ortiz Luis is also performing during the noon show.

A 15-minute fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET from the Astrolabe at Nepean Point.

Additional Canada Day festivities are set to take place at Major's Hill Park and the Canadian Museum of History, and in smaller community events around Ottawa.

Last year's concert to mark the country's sesquicentennial was headlined by folk legend Gordon Lightfoot, but extra security to access the lawn at Parliament Hill led to long lines and frustration for many who tried to attend.