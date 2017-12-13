The Canada Dance Festival will not be happening in 2018 as the annual event looks to find ways to make up lost grant money.

The festival has been showcasing Canadian dance in the Ottawa area for three decades in a partnership with the National Arts Centre.

It said in a news release on Wednesday that it's lost too much funding in the last two years and doesn't have enough cash to pay its staff.

"We now have the opportunity to consult with key stakeholders to determine how best to generate stable and predictable funding," said Denis Walz, the chair of the festival's board of directors.

"Our hope is that, with a renewed vision, the festival can thrive in the future."

The board of directors said in the news release it will still hold its annual general meeting this coming winter as it works out how to move forward.