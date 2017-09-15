The Canada Army Run is expecting more than 20,000 people to participate in the 10th edition of the annual event this weekend.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed from Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m. between Somerset Street West and the Laurier Avenue westbound on-ramp.

Portions of several other roads will be closed in the National Capital Region for the 5K, 10K, and half marathon, which all take place Sunday.

Several roads will be closed during the Canada Army Run on Sept. 17, 2017. (Canada Army Run)

Ottawa road closures (Sunday only)

Colonel By Drive between Rideau Street and Hawthorne Avenue from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rideau Street between Sussex Drive and Mackenzie Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hawthorne Avenue (westbound only) from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Queen Street.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Vimy Place and Island Park Drive from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Elgin Street (northbound) between Somerset St. West and Laurier Ave. West from 6 to 10:30 a.m.

Elgin Street (southbound) between Wellington Street and GLoucester Street from 6 to 10:30 a.m.

Booth Street (north of Wellington, northbound only) from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sussex Drive between Rideau and Princess Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wellington Street (eastbound) between Lyon Street and Rideau Street from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Wellington Street (westbound) between Rideau and Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

MacKenzie Avenue between St. Patrick Street and Rideau Street from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway

MacKay Street between Dufferin Road and Sussex Drive from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Lisgar Road between Mariposa and Dufferin Road from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Princess Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Interprovincial bridges (Sunday only):

Chaudière Bridge from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Alexandra Bridge from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Portage Bridge (southbound only) from 9 to 10 a.m.

Pretoria Bridge (westbound only) from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Gatineau road closures (Sunday only)

Boulevard Alexandre-Taché between Rue Eddy and Rue Montcalm.

Rue Wellington between Rue Montcalm and Rue Eddy from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rue St-Rédempteur between Rue Wright and Rue Wellington from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rue St-Jacques between Rue Wellington and Promenade du Portage from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rue Leduc between Rue Vaudreuil and Promenade du Portage from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rue Eddy between Rue Booth and Rue Wright from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Promenade du Portage between Rue Eddy and Rue de l'Hôtel de Ville from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rue Laurier between Rue Courcelette and Boulevard des Allumettières from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rue de l'Hôtel de Ville between Promendade du Portage to Rue Laurier.

Organizers also want the public to be aware of loud cannon noises that will be taking place Sunday between 7:45 to 9:30 a.m.

Freedom of the City road closures

There will also be road closures around City Hall on Sunday for the Freedom of the City exercise, which is a symbolic designation to thanks the military for keeping Ottawa and Canada safe for the last 150 years. The following roads will be closed for the event: