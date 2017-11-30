Canada 150, Ottawa, Canada, Day to Night, 2017 (Stephen Wilkes)

While partygoers were waiting in lines and huddling under umbrellas on Parliament Hill, artist Stephen Wilkes was watching Canada's 150th birthday party from a fourth-storey window across the street and finding beauty in the chaos.

The New York photographer's work Canada 150 was funded by the U.S. embassy as a symbol of American-Canadian friendship on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, and was unveiled Thursday night at the National Gallery of Canada.



It's part of Wilkes's series Day to Night, which consists of works created by shooting a scene repeatedly over an extended period — 20 hours, in the case of Canada 150 — from a fixed camera position. Wilkes then blends a selection of the photos to create a finished work where time appears to move within the image itself.

In Canada 150, day becomes night as the viewer's eyes travel up the image.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are seen waving to the crowd at the bottom right, and again closer to the centre, being greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Just below the Parliament Buildings there's a band of colourful umbrellas that would have appeared during one of the day's downpours, while the sky is lit up with the evening fireworks.

This detail from Canada 150 shows Prince Charles and his wife Camilla meeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Stephen Wilkes)

'Capturing the human narrative'

Wilkes doesn't shy away from complex scenes in the Day to Night series. Canada 150 is typical of many of the works, with its crowds of people; the series also includes shots of Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration and the 2016 Easter Mass at The Vatican.

"I'm very interested in capturing the human narrative that's in the foreground of all my images," Wilkes said.

The human narrative on July 1 in Ottawa was of the "man versus nature" variety as nearly 15 millimetres of rain poured down.

"It almost looks like a lake on the left side of the photograph, but people are playing in it," Wilkes said. "I found the resilience and the tenacity of every Canadian who came out on that day was nothing short of extraordinary. No matter how hard it rained, they just stuck it out.

"They were like, completely committed to it."

Rain a challenge for the artist

The rain also forced Wilkes to shoot from a fourth-storey room instead of from the building's roof, as was originally planned.

"I don't know if I would have been able to execute it, just because of the humidity, the horizontal rain," he said. "Not to mention being in a lightning storm.

"When you're on a rooftop standing up on something, that's not an ideal place to be when you have that kind of weather."

At one point, a new front moved in so quickly, he felt as if he were watching a time lapse photo "on hyperspeed," he said. Those wild weather changes also add drama to the finished work, however, emphasizing the passage of time.

"Sometimes on those kinds of days you get the most magical things happen," Wilkes said.

Stephen Wilkes also snapped "Raindrop Study, Canada 150, Ottawa, Canada" with his phone during the Canada 150 shoot. (Stephen Wilkes)

Editing took about a month

Wilkes also adds a lot of magic in the editing process, choosing the images to blend together for the finished work.

He watches the images as he shoots them, but can't absorb the full story of each during the brief intervals between photos.

"There may be things that happened that my eye wasn't focused on, that I need to look at and discover," Wilkes said.

In the case of Canada 150, editing took about a month, he said.

"I have no control when I do these pictures, but at the end of the shoot is when I become the supreme master," Wilkes said. "I decide which moments are really representational to my memory of the entire day."

​Canada 150 is on display from Dec. 1 to 31, in the main entrance of the National Gallery of Canada, and Wilkes hopes viewers will enjoy making discoveries of their own within it.

"I love art that somehow you find something new every time you see it."