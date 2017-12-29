Some of the events planned for the New Year's Eve party on Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa — doubling as the ceremonial end to Canada's sesquicentennial celebrations — have been cancelled due to extreme cold.

While some activities are still happening, such as public skating on the Canada 150 rink, most of the musical events have been called off. There are also some cancellations for the Saturday before New Year's Eve.

The events cancelled for New Year's Eve include:

Hockey on the Hill

Tim Hortons on the Hill

Roaming Referees

Kumpa'nia percussion show

Rhythm Works percussion and dance show

Algonquin language learning in a tipi

Canada 150 closing party on the Hill

Carl Müren and Evana Müren concert

DJ Shub concert

Kardinal Offishall concert

The events cancelled for Dec. 30 include:

Hockey on the Hill

Tim Hortons on the Hill

Roaming Referees

Kumpa'nia percussion show

Rhythm Works percussion and dance show

Algonquin language learning in a tipi

Public skating on the Hill, the tipi illumination and the winter lightscape shows, including the Christmas Lights Across Canada display, are still happening on both days. Fireworks planned for New Year's Eve on the Hill at midnight will also go ahead as scheduled.

Dress warmly to avoid frostbite

Organizers are asking spectators to take the cold weather into account when preparing for the weekend's festivities. Visitors are advised to dress warmly to prevent frostbite and other potential injuries.

A cold spell descended on the region earlier this week. A high of –19 C is expected Saturday with the wind chill making it feel more like –30 C. On Sunday the high is expected to be –20 C, with an overnight low of –24 C.

The norm for this time of year is between –6 C and –14 C, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are expected to warm up early next week.