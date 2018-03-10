The main chairlift at Camp Fortune in Gatineau, Que., has broken down, leaving several dozen skiers in need of "rope rescue."

The breakdown occurred around noon on Saturday. Camp Fortune says the breakdown was caused by a "mechanical issue."

Ski patrolers and lift employees have been mobilized to conduct "rope rescues" — ropes with a harness are thrown over the lift cable and skiers are lowered to the ground.

No one has been reported injured and Camp Fortune is expecting to have everyone down within an hour.

More details to come.