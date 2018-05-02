Construction worker critically hurt in fall
A man in his 30s fell two storeys from a house he was working on in southwest Ottawa Wednesday morning.
A man in his 30s suffered a serious head injury when he fell 2 storeys, paramedics say
Ottawa paramedics were called to a construction site on Log Perch Circle, near the intersection of Cambrian and Greenbank roads, just after 7:45 a.m.
The man suffered a serious head injury and was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, paramedics said in a news release.