Construction worker critically hurt in fall

A man in his 30s fell two storeys from a house he was working on in southwest Ottawa Wednesday morning.

Ottawa paramedics were called to a construction site on Log Perch Circle, near the intersection of Cambrian and Greenbank roads, just after 7:45 a.m.

The man suffered a serious head injury and was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, paramedics said in a news release.

