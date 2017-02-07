A 17-year-old is facing several charges after a man was stabbed in the Carlington neighbourhood early Monday morning.

It happened in the 1400 block of Caldwell Avenue, between Merivale Road and Morisset Avenue, just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Two people were fighting when the stabbing occurred and the suspect left the scene before officers arrived, police said in a media release issued Tuesday.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he remained in critical but stable condition on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect was arrested at about 5 p.m. Monday without incident. He cannot be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 17-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.