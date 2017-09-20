A man is dead after he was shot near on Caldwell Avenue in the city's Carlington neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near 1500 Caldwell Ave. just before 3:30 p.m., and police confirmed they found the man outside the townhouse complex. He underwent "aggressive resuscitation" on the way to hospital, according to Ottawa paramedics.

Police later confirmed he died in hospital. The man has not been identified yet, according to Insp. John Medeiros.

Ottawa police said they were establishing a security perimeter around the scene and the major crimes unit was investigating. "Multiple shots" were fired and bullet casings have been recovered, Medeiros said.

No arrests have been made yet, nor have police identified any suspects. They are asking witnesses to call in with information.

The fatal shooting is the 12th homicide in Ottawa this year.