A restaurant in Calabogie, Ont., that had its liquor licence suspended after a fatal crash in October won't be allowed to serve alcohol for the foreseeable future.

Shooter's Bar and Grill lost its licence to serve alcohol on Oct. 30, three days after a horrific crash in nearby Burnstown left 18-year-olds Alex Paquette and Brandon Hanniman dead and two other teens seriously injured.

All four played for the Renfrew Timberwolves junior hockey team.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), which manages liquor licences, said it immediately suspended the restaurant's licence after hearing concerns about public safety from the OPP.

The OPP concluded alcohol was a factor in the crash, which happened about 85 kilometre west of downtown Ottawa.

A makeshift memorial for Alex Paquette and Brandon Hanniman on Nov. 1, 2017, at the scene of the crash. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Shooter's appealed the decision in November to the independent Licence Appeals Tribunal (LAT), but according to an email from the tribunal Wednesday that appeal has been dropped.

AGCO spokesperson Ray Kahnert said Wednesday he was informed last week that Shooter's was giving up its liquor licence, meaning the restaurant can't legally serve alcohol.

Kahnert said the infractions — including serving to minors and letting someone leave the bar with alcohol — will come into consideration if the restaurant applies to renew its licence in the future.

On Wednesday the phone number for Shooter's was out of service, and emails from CBC were not returned.