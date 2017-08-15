A man in his 50s was stabbed in the ByWard Market on Monday night, and police say another man has been arrested.

It happened near the intersection of York Street and King Edward Avenue at about 9 p.m., according to Ottawa police.

"There was a dispute between two parties and alcohol may have been involved," Const. Marc Soucy said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is facing charges.

No further details were immediately available.