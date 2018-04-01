Skip to Main Content
Stabbing near ByWard Market sends man to hospital

Notifications

Stabbing near ByWard Market sends man to hospital

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the back Sunday night near the ByWard Market.

Man in hospital in stable condition, police say

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday night near the ByWard Market. (Stephane Beaudoin/CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the back Sunday night near the ByWard Market.

The stabbing happened at around 8:30 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police tape was strung up Sunday night near the Les Suites Hotel on Besserer Street.

More information would be released later about the stabbing, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us