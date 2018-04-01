Stabbing near ByWard Market sends man to hospital
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the back Sunday night near the ByWard Market.
Man in hospital in stable condition, police say
The stabbing happened at around 8:30 p.m., police said.
The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police tape was strung up Sunday night near the Les Suites Hotel on Besserer Street.
More information would be released later about the stabbing, police said.